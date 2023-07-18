Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Stock Price Up 51.4%

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 51.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 3,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Victory Oilfield Tech Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services.

Featured Stories

