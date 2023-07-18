VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading 18.5% Higher

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 331.30 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 331.30 ($4.33). 52,761 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 29,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.50 ($3.65).

VietNam Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 268.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 271.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.80 and a beta of 0.62.

About VietNam

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

