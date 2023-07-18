Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,308,000 after buying an additional 447,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,714,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,513,956. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

