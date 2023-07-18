Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.1 %

ADP traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.30. 620,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.27.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

