Volex plc (LON:VLX) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.60 Per Share

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VLX opened at GBX 285.11 ($3.73) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 279.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.34. Volex has a 52-week low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £515.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,679.41 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Volex news, insider Jon Boaden sold 8,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70), for a total value of £24,887.02 ($32,540.56). 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Volex from GBX 490 ($6.41) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Volex from GBX 490 ($6.41) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

