VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.

NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.59. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92.

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VolitionRx by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in VolitionRx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in VolitionRx by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in VolitionRx in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in VolitionRx by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 80,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

