VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.
VolitionRx Trading Up 4.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.59. VolitionRx has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92.
Institutional Trading of VolitionRx
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VolitionRx by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in VolitionRx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in VolitionRx by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in VolitionRx in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in VolitionRx by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 80,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
