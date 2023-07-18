Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Plans Dividend of €0.13

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of €0.13 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Volta Finance Trading Up 0.4 %

VTA opened at GBX 5 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 33.95 and a quick ratio of 15.15. Volta Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Volta Finance alerts:

About Volta Finance

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.