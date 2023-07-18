Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Plans Dividend of €0.13

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of €0.13 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Volta Finance Trading Up 0.4 %
VTA opened at GBX 5 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 33.95 and a quick ratio of 15.15. Volta Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90.
About Volta Finance
