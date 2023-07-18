Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

IGD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.14. 279,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,584. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.