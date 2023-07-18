Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
IGD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.14. 279,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,584. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
