VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $17.27 Million

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021062 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014267 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,836.47 or 1.00049081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.