Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VMC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.92.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $223.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.44. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $147.64 and a one year high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,381,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

