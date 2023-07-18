Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 130.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.48. 1,267,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,509. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $418.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

