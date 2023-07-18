Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $155.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.73 and its 200-day moving average is $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $418.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

