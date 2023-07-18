Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,658,366 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,609,520 shares.The stock last traded at $30.21 and had previously closed at $29.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 192.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

