Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on W. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.15.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,136,206.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,038.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,136,206.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,038.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 22,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,423,015.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,552,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,409 shares of company stock worth $7,177,497 in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

