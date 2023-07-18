Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 18.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned 2.12% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $51,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,408,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.10. 67,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,195. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

