Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 19,275 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,275 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windham Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,139,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 32,239 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.58. The company had a trading volume of 76,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,695. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.28.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

