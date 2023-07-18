Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.60

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.60 and last traded at $77.22, with a volume of 170356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. Analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $861,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFRD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weatherford International

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.