Wells Fargo & Company Boosts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $105.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $123.93.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000,450 shares of company stock worth $172,286,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $718,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,427,000 after acquiring an additional 420,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $245,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

