Wells Fargo & Company Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $500.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $523.29.

Cintas Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $503.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

