WhiteCoin Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $13.75 million and approximately $15.43 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00305079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013492 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019811 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000492 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.