Windham Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,704 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Windham Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS ICF traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.56. 146,541 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.