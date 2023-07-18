Windham Capital Management LLC Has $6.17 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Windham Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 2.5% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.22. 664,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,780. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $50.38.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
