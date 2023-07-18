Windham Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.37. 1,426,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

