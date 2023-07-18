WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading Up 0.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.47 and last traded at $39.43. Approximately 277,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 387,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $674,788,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

