WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.50 and last traded at $81.70. 10,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 54,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.20.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

