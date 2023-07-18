WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $81.50 and last traded at $81.70. 10,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 54,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.86.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.20.
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.
WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.
