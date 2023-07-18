Wolff Financial Management LLC Acquires 4,864 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $949,188,000,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 755,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 219,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 86,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $205.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

