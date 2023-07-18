Wolff Financial Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wolff Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.