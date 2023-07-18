Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 2,115 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wolff Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,899,000 after buying an additional 3,583,785 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,573 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,765,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 471.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,551,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $138.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.45. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.