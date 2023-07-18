Wrapped TRON (WTRX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $734,711.06

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0805 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 4% against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $8.18 billion and approximately $734,711.06 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.08015521 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $396,221.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

