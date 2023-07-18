XRUN Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $82,073.87 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars.

