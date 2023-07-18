Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at Raymond James

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$3.80 to C$3.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Yangarra Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

YGR opened at C$1.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$3.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$163.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.99.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 45.02%. The firm had revenue of C$49.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources will post 0.6290909 EPS for the current year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

