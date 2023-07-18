Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s 7th Largest Position

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,105 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 3.1% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA owned approximately 0.10% of Zoetis worth $74,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $170.73 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.25 and a 200 day moving average of $168.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

