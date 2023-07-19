11,979 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Intelligent Financial Strategies

Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,748. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

