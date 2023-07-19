1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $29,400.00 in Stock

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strategic Risk, Llc. acquired 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,405,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,070.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strategic Risk, Llc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Strategic Risk, Llc. acquired 63,000 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $14,490.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Strategic Risk, Llc. acquired 102,000 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,580.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Strategic Risk, Llc. acquired 443,413 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $101,984.99.

1847 Trading Down 7.7 %

OTCMKTS:EFSH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,810,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,425. 1847 Holdings LLC has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Institutional Trading of 1847

1847 ( OTCMKTS:EFSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1847 had a negative return on equity of 453.02% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1847 stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of 1847 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.

