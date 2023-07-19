1st Source (SRCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 29.75%. On average, analysts expect 1st Source to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRCE. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1st Source

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in 1st Source by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 1st Source by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in 1st Source by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.