22,006 Shares in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRDO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 712.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,544,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 651,078 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $11,458,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,970,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,272,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 281,048 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $4,828,404.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 651,078 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $11,458,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,970,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,272,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,896,331 shares of company stock valued at $47,017,985. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

CRDO opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

