2,661 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $189.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

