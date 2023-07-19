2,830 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 41,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.82. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 46.70%. The company had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTSI. StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $198,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

