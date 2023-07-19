3,890 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Snowflake by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Asset Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNOW traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $189.24. The company had a trading volume of 832,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,516,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $36,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,729,553. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,516,806.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,818 shares of company stock valued at $111,894,433 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

