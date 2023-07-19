5,336 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.63. 4,595,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,757,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $177.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

