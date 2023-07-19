6,754 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Semtech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

SMTC stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -329.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

