739 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $896.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,340. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $899.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $833.05 and its 200 day moving average is $763.31.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total transaction of $7,476,703.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.27, for a total value of $7,476,703.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,705,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,628,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.53.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

