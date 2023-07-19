AAR (NYSE:AIR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIRGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAR Stock Up 2.5 %

AAR stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. 270,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AAR has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Institutional Trading of AAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AAR by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth about $1,624,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 8.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Earnings History for AAR (NYSE:AIR)

