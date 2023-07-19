Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 350000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Aberdeen International Stock Down 14.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

