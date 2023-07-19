AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 57,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 356,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on AbraSilver Resource from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get AbraSilver Resource alerts:

AbraSilver Resource Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

AbraSilver Resource Company Profile

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbraSilver Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbraSilver Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.