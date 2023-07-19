abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 31st

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Global Income Fund stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

