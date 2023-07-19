abrdn plc Acquires 286,437 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,437 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 1.45% of Hostess Brands worth $48,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

