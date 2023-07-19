abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 4,951.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 656,677 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $43,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:TRNO opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 70.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

