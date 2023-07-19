abrdn plc Buys 855 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.35% of Cogent Communications worth $41,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 285.79 and a beta of 0.46. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 1,700.08%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $649,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $649,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $117,254.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 40,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,457.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,331 shares of company stock worth $4,901,907. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

