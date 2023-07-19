abrdn plc Cuts Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 986,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,852 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $40,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after buying an additional 595,416 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $20,327,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,791,000 after purchasing an additional 142,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,192 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $198.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $43,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,613.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $43,033.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,613.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,073,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,433,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,485,609.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 364,022 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,138. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFIN shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

